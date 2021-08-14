FuzeX One Day Volume Reaches $1,751.00 (FXT)

FuzeX (CURRENCY:FXT) traded 34.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. One FuzeX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, FuzeX has traded 13.2% lower against the US dollar. FuzeX has a market cap of $565,136.10 and $1,751.00 worth of FuzeX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get FuzeX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.02 or 0.00057426 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003059 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00015238 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $413.34 or 0.00878335 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.59 or 0.00105373 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.70 or 0.00043977 BTC.

FuzeX Coin Profile

FuzeX (FXT) is a coin. FuzeX’s total supply is 1,087,156,610 coins and its circulating supply is 915,627,153 coins. FuzeX’s official Twitter account is @fuzex_co and its Facebook page is accessible here . FuzeX’s official message board is medium.com/fuzex . FuzeX’s official website is fuzex.co

According to CryptoCompare, “FuzeX is an Ethereum-based ecosystem that allows users to convert fiat into cryptocurrencies in real time. With FuzeX card, you can bridge the gap between your online funds and the ones in your pocket. Token holders are able to purchase FuzeX Cards and are also entitled to cheaper annual fees. “

Buying and Selling FuzeX

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FuzeX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FuzeX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FuzeX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FuzeX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FuzeX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.