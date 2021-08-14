Fyooz Price Hits $0.25 (FYZ)

Fyooz (CURRENCY:FYZ) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 14th. One Fyooz coin can now be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00000540 BTC on popular exchanges. Fyooz has a total market cap of $1.62 million and $531,784.00 worth of Fyooz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Fyooz has traded 27% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Fyooz alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002151 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.75 or 0.00057556 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003089 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00015465 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002154 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $408.95 or 0.00879990 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.38 or 0.00101958 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.66 or 0.00044452 BTC.

Fyooz Profile

Fyooz is a coin. Its launch date was February 7th, 2020. Fyooz’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,471,843 coins. Fyooz’s official Twitter account is @fyoozapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Fyooz is www.fyooz.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Fyooz empowers users to invest in anything they love. It can be their favorite artist, brand or influencer. Fyooz combines the power of Social Media with state-of-the-art Fintech solutions – in a decentralized way. “

Buying and Selling Fyooz

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fyooz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fyooz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fyooz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fyooz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fyooz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.