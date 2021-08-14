Gala (GALA) Trading 11.4% Higher Over Last Week

Gala (CURRENCY:GALA) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. Gala has a market cap of $136.69 million and approximately $2.81 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gala coin can currently be purchased for $0.0196 or 0.00000042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Gala has traded up 11.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Gala alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.39 or 0.00058031 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002119 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003063 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00015528 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $413.14 or 0.00875488 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.09 or 0.00106140 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.72 or 0.00043912 BTC.

About Gala

Gala is a coin. It launched on September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 27,908,821,747 coins and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 coins. Gala’s official Twitter account is @GoGalaGames and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gala is gala.games

According to CryptoCompare, “From one of the founders of Zynga and some of the creative minds behind FarmVille and Words With Friends comes Town Star, a game for the Gala blockchain. Blockchain is the next evolution of gaming and has the $148B industry buzzing with excitement. It’s gaming re-imagined to benefit creators and players, alike. The official ERC-20 Gala (GALA) powers the Gala Games Ecosystem. “

Gala Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gala should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gala Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gala and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.