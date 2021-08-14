Galatasaray Fan Token (GAL) Price Up 10% Over Last Week

Galatasaray Fan Token (CURRENCY:GAL) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 14th. Over the last week, Galatasaray Fan Token has traded up 10% against the US dollar. Galatasaray Fan Token has a market cap of $40.43 million and $10.87 million worth of Galatasaray Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Galatasaray Fan Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $11.53 or 0.00024841 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002156 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002480 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.25 or 0.00047945 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63.07 or 0.00135913 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.33 or 0.00153714 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003694 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,512.83 or 1.00235563 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $404.93 or 0.00872626 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Galatasaray Fan Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,507,572 coins. The official website for Galatasaray Fan Token is www.socios.com/galatasaray . Galatasaray Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @GalatasaraySK and its Facebook page is accessible here . Galatasaray Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/socios

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is an app for football fans, where users acquire voting rights to influence the clubs they support. Galatasaray Fan Token (GAL) refers to the club Galatasaray. “

