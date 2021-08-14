GAMB (GMB) One Day Volume Tops $543,775.00

GAMB (CURRENCY:GMB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 14th. During the last seven days, GAMB has traded up 32.2% against the dollar. GAMB has a market cap of $14.69 million and $543,775.00 worth of GAMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GAMB coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GAMB alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.10 or 0.00057502 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003065 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00015336 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $413.80 or 0.00878038 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.79 or 0.00105654 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.74 or 0.00044002 BTC.

GAMB Coin Profile

GMB is a coin. It was first traded on July 24th, 2018. GAMB’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,999,990 coins. GAMB’s official website is gamb.io . GAMB’s official message board is medium.com/@gambproject . GAMB’s official Twitter account is @GAMBproject

According to CryptoCompare, “GMB is a dual-cryptocurrency based on fast speed will connect to real life. GMB is a blockchain platform with various SPACE Dapps aimed to be used in real life. Experience GMB’s first SPACE Dapp: TravelSpace, a blockchain-based travel community service. “

GAMB Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GAMB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GAMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GAMB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GAMB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.