Game.com Trading Up 10.5% Over Last Week (GTC)

Game.com (CURRENCY:GTC) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 14th. One Game.com coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Game.com has a market cap of $4.45 million and $294,613.00 worth of Game.com was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Game.com has traded up 10.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Game.com Coin Profile

Game.com (GTC) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 11th, 2017. Game.com’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 761,444,190 coins. The official website for Game.com is game.com . The official message board for Game.com is medium.com/@Game.com . Game.com’s official Twitter account is @gelert

According to CryptoCompare, “Game is an Ethereum-based gaming platform. GTC is an ERC20 token that acts as a medium of exchange on the Game's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Game.com

