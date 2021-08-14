GAMEE (GMEE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $7.46 Million

GAMEE (CURRENCY:GMEE) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 14th. GAMEE has a total market capitalization of $7.46 million and $768,543.00 worth of GAMEE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, GAMEE has traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One GAMEE coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000285 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002155 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002483 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.35 or 0.00048141 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62.70 or 0.00135074 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.68 or 0.00154399 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003646 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46,411.64 or 0.99976261 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $406.11 or 0.00874801 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

GAMEE’s total supply is 3,180,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,370,273 coins. GAMEE’s official Twitter account is @GameeApp

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GAMEE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GAMEE using one of the exchanges listed above.

