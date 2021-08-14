GAMEE Reaches Market Capitalization of $7.37 Million (GMEE)

GAMEE (CURRENCY:GMEE) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. GAMEE has a total market capitalization of $7.37 million and approximately $585,208.00 worth of GAMEE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GAMEE coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000278 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, GAMEE has traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.82 or 0.00048553 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.85 or 0.00135816 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.33 or 0.00155980 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003809 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47,107.21 or 1.00206854 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $408.73 or 0.00869463 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

GAMEE Profile

GAMEE’s total supply is 3,180,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,370,273 coins. GAMEE’s official Twitter account is @GameeApp

Buying and Selling GAMEE

