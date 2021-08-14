Garland Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Garland Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 167,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,074,000. Organon & Co. makes up 3.6% of Garland Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Garland Capital Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Organon & Co. at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OGN. Private Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Organon & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $24,174,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $16,862,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,024,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,681,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,660,000.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OGN shares. Cowen started coverage on Organon & Co. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Organon & Co. in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on Organon & Co. in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Organon & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Organon & Co. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.57.

Shares of OGN stock traded up $0.71 on Friday, hitting $34.21. The stock had a trading volume of 3,426,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,679,183. Organon & Co. has a 1 year low of $27.25 and a 1 year high of $38.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.06.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%.

About Organon & Co.

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

