Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC Buys 7,746 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 315,053 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,746 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF makes up 15.2% of Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $23,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the first quarter worth $41,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:USMV traded up $0.32 on Friday, hitting $77.09. 1,602,246 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.70.

