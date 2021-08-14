Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 176,382 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for 15.4% of Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $23,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Well Done LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 330,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,980,000 after buying an additional 7,040 shares during the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 90,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,083,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter worth about $7,002,000. Sanchez Wealth Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group now owns 173,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Finally, Ferguson Shapiro LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Ferguson Shapiro LLC now owns 42,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,701,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period.

iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $139.61. The stock had a trading volume of 526,113 shares. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.37.

