Gas (GAS) Price Up 22% Over Last Week

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded up 9.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 14th. One Gas coin can now be bought for about $10.42 or 0.00022231 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Gas has traded up 22% against the US dollar. Gas has a total market capitalization of $105.51 million and $206.21 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002135 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002624 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.50 or 0.00048015 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63.58 or 0.00135672 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.87 or 0.00155511 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003807 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46,840.76 or 0.99957938 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $408.48 or 0.00871703 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Gas

Gas was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 coins and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 coins. Gas’ official website is neo.org . The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are two built-in system assets: NEO and GAS. NEO represent the ownership of the blockchain, which is used for electoral accounting, to obtain GAS dividends, etc. GAS represents the right to use the blockchain, and are used to pay fees of various systems on the chain. “

Buying and Selling Gas

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gas using one of the exchanges listed above.

