GateToken (GT) Price Reaches $4.66 on Major Exchanges

GateToken (CURRENCY:GT) traded up 1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 14th. In the last seven days, GateToken has traded 17.4% higher against the dollar. GateToken has a total market capitalization of $364.68 million and approximately $9.82 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GateToken coin can currently be bought for about $4.66 or 0.00009949 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.30 or 0.00058238 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003147 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00015583 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $415.82 or 0.00887094 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $48.07 or 0.00102558 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.77 or 0.00044304 BTC.

GateToken is a coin. It was first traded on May 9th, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,196,781 coins. The official message board for GateToken is medium.com/@gatechain . GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . GateToken’s official website is gatechain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “GateChain is a public blockchain dedicated to blockchain assets safety and decentralized exchange. The newly invented onchain-safety- account and customizable-time –delay-recovery feature is designed to guarantee the blockchain asset safety even after the leakage or destruction of the private keys. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GateToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GateToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GateToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

