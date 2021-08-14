Gavekal Asia Pacific Govrnment ETF (NYSEARCA:AGOV) Trading 0.3% Higher

Gavekal Asia Pacific Govrnment ETF (NYSEARCA:AGOV) shares traded up 0.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $100.12 and last traded at $100.12. 451 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 60,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.86.

Featured Story: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Gavekal Asia Pacific Govrnment ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gavekal Asia Pacific Govrnment ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.