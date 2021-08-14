GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) Stock Holdings Lessened by E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.

E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,696 shares during the period. GDS makes up about 2.2% of E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s holdings in GDS were worth $3,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of GDS in the first quarter valued at $51,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in GDS during the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in GDS by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in GDS by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its stake in GDS by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 55.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GDS stock traded down $2.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.90. 1,784,792 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,533,078. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. GDS Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $49.88 and a 52 week high of $116.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.17. The company has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.76 and a beta of 1.01.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.06). GDS had a negative net margin of 14.32% and a negative return on equity of 5.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that GDS Holdings Limited will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on GDS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of GDS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of GDS in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Macquarie dropped their price target on shares of GDS from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. GDS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.83.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

