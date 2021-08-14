Geeq (GEEQ) Tops One Day Volume of $943,740.00

Geeq (CURRENCY:GEEQ) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 14th. One Geeq coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.68 or 0.00001451 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Geeq has a total market cap of $6.18 million and approximately $943,740.00 worth of Geeq was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Geeq has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.92 or 0.00057676 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002142 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003107 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00015513 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $412.10 or 0.00882807 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.86 or 0.00102521 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.69 or 0.00044324 BTC.

Geeq Coin Profile

Geeq (CRYPTO:GEEQ) is a coin. Geeq’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,122,222 coins. The official website for Geeq is geeq.io . Geeq’s official message board is geeq.io/category/news . Geeq’s official Twitter account is @GeeqOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Geeq is based on a new blockchain consensus protocol called Proof of Honesty(PoH). PoH empowers users who hold tokens on the platform to determine for themselves whether the network of validating nodes is behaving honestly. This allows Geeq to provide 99% Byzantine Fault Tolerance (BFT) while delivering rapid transaction finality at extremely low transactions cost. An additional protocol based on economic mechanism design gives Geeq Strategically Provable Security (SPS). “

Geeq Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Geeq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Geeq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Geeq using one of the exchanges listed above.

