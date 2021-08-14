Gemini Dollar (GUSD) Market Cap Achieves $247.74 Million

Gemini Dollar (CURRENCY:GUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. One Gemini Dollar coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Gemini Dollar has traded up 0% against the dollar. Gemini Dollar has a market cap of $247.74 million and approximately $12.49 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.27 or 0.00058016 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003069 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00015444 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.50 or 0.00873215 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.65 or 0.00105624 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.58 or 0.00043770 BTC.

About Gemini Dollar

GUSD is a coin. Its launch date was September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 247,693,315 coins. The official message board for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/blog . The official website for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/dollar . The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is /r/Gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @GeminiDotCom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gemini is a licensed digital asset financial platform. It enables users with the ability to trade (buy/sell), and store digital assets by granting them the access to custody services and a crypto marketplace. Gemini platform works under the regulatory oversight of the New York State Department of Financial Services. The GUSD token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency developed by Gemini. It is a stable coin which is attached to the USD, giving it the stability of fiat along with the advantages of cryptocurrency. “

Gemini Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gemini Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gemini Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

