Gemini Dollar (GUSD) Price Reaches $1.00 on Major Exchanges

Gemini Dollar (CURRENCY:GUSD) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 14th. One Gemini Dollar coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002153 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Gemini Dollar has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. Gemini Dollar has a total market capitalization of $246.22 million and $9.74 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Gemini Dollar Profile

Gemini Dollar is a coin. Its genesis date was September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 246,696,394 coins. Gemini Dollar’s official website is gemini.com/dollar . The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is /r/Gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/blog . Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @GeminiDotCom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gemini is a licensed digital asset financial platform. It enables users with the ability to trade (buy/sell), and store digital assets by granting them the access to custody services and a crypto marketplace. Gemini platform works under the regulatory oversight of the New York State Department of Financial Services. The GUSD token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency developed by Gemini. It is a stable coin which is attached to the USD, giving it the stability of fiat along with the advantages of cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Gemini Dollar

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gemini Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gemini Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

