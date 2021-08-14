Gems (GEM) Tops 1-Day Volume of $709.00

Gems (CURRENCY:GEM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 14th. Over the last seven days, Gems has traded up 75.6% against the dollar. Gems has a total market capitalization of $476,507.50 and $709.00 worth of Gems was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gems coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.20 or 0.00057678 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003081 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00015625 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $413.23 or 0.00876315 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.43 or 0.00106948 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.65 or 0.00043802 BTC.

Gems Coin Profile

Gems (CRYPTO:GEM) is a coin. It was first traded on January 6th, 2018. Gems ‘s total supply is 8,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,203,292,896 coins. The Reddit community for Gems is /r/gemsprotocol . The official message board for Gems is blog.gems.org . The official website for Gems is gems.org . Gems ‘s official Twitter account is @getgemsorg

According to CryptoCompare, “Gems is a human task crowdsourcing protocol based on the Ethereum blockchain. Gems will leverage the blockchain technology to disincentivize malicious actors and reward fair players featuring a staking mechanism to ensure task completion, a trust mechanism to track worker integrity, and a payment system to reduce transaction fees. Gems token (GEM) will be used as the utility token within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Gems

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gems directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gems should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gems using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

