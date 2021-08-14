Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $960.87 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) will post $960.87 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Generac’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $940.07 million and the highest estimate coming in at $994.90 million. Generac posted sales of $701.36 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 37%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Generac will report full year sales of $3.71 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.69 billion to $3.74 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $4.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.15 billion to $4.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Generac.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.04. Generac had a return on equity of 39.62% and a net margin of 16.18%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GNRC shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Generac in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $523.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on Generac in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Generac from $406.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $448.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Generac in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $393.24.

In other Generac news, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 4,106 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $1,539,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,359,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.18, for a total value of $1,655,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 640,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,077,405.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,093 shares of company stock worth $10,529,840 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Generac by 345.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,472,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $482,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,471 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Generac by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,132,999 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $370,082,000 after acquiring an additional 334,177 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Generac by 125.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 438,187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,484,000 after acquiring an additional 243,978 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Generac by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,813,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,998,180,000 after acquiring an additional 213,057 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Generac during the 1st quarter worth about $66,341,000. 87.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GNRC opened at $414.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $408.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.14 billion, a PE ratio of 50.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.90. Generac has a 52 week low of $169.34 and a 52 week high of $457.00.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

