General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Purchased by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 174,411 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,671 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $10,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in General Mills during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. TD Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Mills by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.92% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

In related news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 26,337 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total value of $1,548,088.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,209,930.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GIS opened at $59.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.97. The stock has a market cap of $36.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.57. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.96 and a 12 month high of $65.52.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 25.61%. The company’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.83%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GIS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a report on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.00.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Read More: 52-Week Highs and Lows



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.