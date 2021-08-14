Genesis Shards Price Reaches $0.18 on Exchanges (GS)

Genesis Shards (CURRENCY:GS) traded up 12.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 14th. In the last week, Genesis Shards has traded up 29.7% against the dollar. Genesis Shards has a market capitalization of $2.14 million and approximately $1.15 million worth of Genesis Shards was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Genesis Shards coin can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000379 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.50 or 0.00047906 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.43 or 0.00137192 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $72.81 or 0.00155021 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003796 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46,887.96 or 0.99834690 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $409.70 or 0.00872341 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Genesis Shards

Genesis Shards’ total supply is 208,911,248 coins and its circulating supply is 12,030,988 coins. Genesis Shards’ official Twitter account is @GenShards

Genesis Shards Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Shards directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Genesis Shards should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Genesis Shards using one of the exchanges listed above.

