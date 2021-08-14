Genesis Vision Price Up 13.3% Over Last 7 Days (GVT)

Genesis Vision (CURRENCY:GVT) traded 8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. In the last week, Genesis Vision has traded 13.3% higher against the dollar. Genesis Vision has a total market cap of $19.47 million and approximately $970,415.00 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Genesis Vision coin can currently be bought for about $4.40 or 0.00009375 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.27 or 0.00058101 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003096 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00015459 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $414.22 or 0.00882682 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.51 or 0.00101241 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.67 or 0.00044049 BTC.

Genesis Vision Profile

Genesis Vision (CRYPTO:GVT) is a coin. Its launch date was October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 coins and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 coins. The official website for Genesis Vision is genesis.vision . The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Genesis Vision is a private trust fund management. GVT is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency in Genesis Vision's ecosystem. It is used for all investment operations and profit distributions. “

