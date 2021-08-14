GenTech Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTEH) Short Interest Update

GenTech Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTEH) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 50,000 shares, a drop of 81.7% from the July 15th total of 273,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,519,997,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

GenTech stock remained flat at $$0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 381,712,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,294,875. GenTech has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.02.

GenTech Holdings, Inc operates a chain of hemp centric coffee shop retail spaces under the Healthy Leaf brand name. The company offers CBD-infused chocolates, skin creams, artisan teas, artisan coffee, wellness snack bars, and pet treats through its retail spaces. It also provides holistic education and classes.

