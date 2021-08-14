Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Shares Sold by Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,623,807 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 5,425 shares during the period. Gentex accounts for approximately 2.9% of Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.67% of Gentex worth $53,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GNTX. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Gentex during the second quarter worth $72,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Gentex by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Gentex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Gentex in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 74.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gentex alerts:

In other news, Director James A. Hollars sold 4,061 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total value of $140,835.48. Also, Director Ling Zang sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.34, for a total value of $343,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,478.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,061 shares of company stock valued at $712,785 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

GNTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.25 price objective (down from $45.00) on shares of Gentex in a report on Monday, July 26th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Gentex from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gentex presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.53.

Shares of GNTX opened at $32.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.97. Gentex Co. has a 1 year low of $24.99 and a 1 year high of $37.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.05.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $428.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.02 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 23.80% and a net margin of 24.03%. The business’s revenue was up 86.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

Gentex Profile

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Recommended Story: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.