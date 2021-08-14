Genus (LON:GNS) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Genus plc (LON:GNS) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 5,855 ($76.50). Genus shares last traded at GBX 5,830 ($76.17), with a volume of 38,982 shares.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GNS. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) target price on shares of Genus in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) target price on shares of Genus in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) target price on shares of Genus in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Numis Securities reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) target price on shares of Genus in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) target price on shares of Genus in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 5,518.57 ($72.10).

The stock has a market capitalization of £3.83 billion and a PE ratio of 79.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 5,289.09.

Genus plc operates as an animal genetics company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Russia, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS, and Research and Development. It sells sows, boars, and semen to breed pigs with various characteristics for pork production under the PIC brand.

