Genus plc (OTCMKTS:GENSF) Short Interest Update

Genus plc (OTCMKTS:GENSF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of GENSF stock remained flat at $$73.00 on Friday. Genus has a 1-year low of $54.00 and a 1-year high of $77.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.73.

Genus Company Profile

Genus plc operates as an animal genetics company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Russia, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS, and Research and Development. It sells sows, boars, and semen to breed pigs with various characteristics for pork production under the PIC brand.

