Genus plc (OTCMKTS:GENSF) Short Interest Update

Genus plc (OTCMKTS:GENSF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Shares of GENSF stock remained flat at $$73.00 on Friday. Genus has a 1-year low of $54.00 and a 1-year high of $77.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.73.
Genus Company Profile
Featured Story: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?
Receive News & Ratings for Genus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.