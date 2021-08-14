George Weston (TSE:WN) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

George Weston Limited (TSE:WN)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$133.62. George Weston shares last traded at C$132.34, with a volume of 132,610 shares changing hands.

WN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cfra set a C$135.00 price target on shares of George Weston in a report on Friday, August 6th. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of George Weston from C$127.00 to C$137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$138.00 to C$148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$121.00 to C$134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$141.00 to C$153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$137.83.

Get George Weston alerts:

The firm has a market cap of C$19.93 billion and a PE ratio of 31.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.52, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$122.77.

George Weston (TSE:WN) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported C$1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.78. On average, equities analysts expect that George Weston Limited will post 8.3303328 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from George Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. George Weston’s payout ratio is currently 52.55%.

In other news, Senior Officer Rashid Wasti sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$132.44, for a total transaction of C$198,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,191,960. Also, Senior Officer Gordon Andrew Mcdonald Currie sold 33,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$132.00, for a total transaction of C$4,366,298.99. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,175,694.17. In the last three months, insiders have sold 42,666 shares of company stock valued at $5,528,520.

About George Weston (TSE:WN)

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw), Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties), and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for George Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for George Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.