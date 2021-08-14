Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,670,000 shares, a growth of 246.2% from the July 15th total of 3,660,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 13,630,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gerdau from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.75.

Get Gerdau alerts:

NYSE:GGB traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.95. The stock had a trading volume of 5,752,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,574,604. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a PE ratio of 4.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Gerdau has a 12-month low of $3.25 and a 12-month high of $7.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.1048 per share. This is an increase from Gerdau’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.05%. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.85%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Gerdau by 103.9% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gerdau by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Gerdau in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Gerdau by 511.8% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 7,411 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gerdau during the first quarter worth $60,000. 2.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Gerdau

Gerdau SA provides steel products and services. It operates through four segments: Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business. The company offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; finished industrial products, including commercial rolled-steel bars, and light profiles and wires; agricultural products that include stakes and smooth wire products; and drawn products comprises barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Gerdau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gerdau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.