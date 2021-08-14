German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) versus Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) Critical Comparison

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) and Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

40.9% of German American Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.4% of Premier Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.8% of German American Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Premier Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

German American Bancorp has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Premier Financial has a beta of 1.5, indicating that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares German American Bancorp and Premier Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio German American Bancorp $228.84 million 4.48 $62.21 million $2.34 16.52 Premier Financial $318.63 million 3.48 $63.08 million $2.76 10.79

Premier Financial has higher revenue and earnings than German American Bancorp. Premier Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than German American Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

German American Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Premier Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. German American Bancorp pays out 35.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Premier Financial pays out 37.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. German American Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Premier Financial has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares German American Bancorp and Premier Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets German American Bancorp 34.59% 12.64% 1.55% Premier Financial 38.97% 13.63% 1.84%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for German American Bancorp and Premier Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score German American Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00 Premier Financial 0 0 2 0 3.00

German American Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $29.00, indicating a potential downside of 24.97%. Premier Financial has a consensus target price of $28.75, indicating a potential downside of 3.49%. Given Premier Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Premier Financial is more favorable than German American Bancorp.

Summary

Premier Financial beats German American Bancorp on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

German American Bancorp Company Profile

German American Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in owning a trust, brokerage, and financial planning through German American Financial Advisors & Trust Co., and German American Insurance, Inc. It operates through the following business segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, Insurance Operations, and Other. The Core Banking segment involves attracting deposits from the general public and using such funds to originate consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, primarily in the local market of the company. The Wealth Management Service segment provides trust, investment advisory, retirement planning, and brokerage services to customers. The Insurance Operations segment offers a full line of personal and corporate insurance products. The Other segment refers to the primary differences between segment amounts and consolidated totals. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Jasper, IN.

Premier Financial Company Profile

Premier Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking business. It focuses on traditional banking and property and casualty, life and, group health insurance products. It offers family real estate, multi-family residential and non-residential, consumer, commercial, construction, and home equity and improvement loans. The company was founded in June 1995 and is headquartered in Defiance, OH.

