Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$24.25.

GEI has been the subject of several recent research reports. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a C$25.00 price objective on shares of Gibson Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Tudor Pickering boosted their price objective on Gibson Energy to C$23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$24.00 price objective on shares of Gibson Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Gibson Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

Get Gibson Energy alerts:

In related news, Director Sean Wilson sold 17,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.64, for a total value of C$478,827.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 114,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,039,490.80.

Shares of GEI stock opened at C$22.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.06. Gibson Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$17.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$26.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$23.88. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.18%. Gibson Energy’s payout ratio is 215.29%.

About Gibson Energy

Gibson Energy Inc, an oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Gibson Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibson Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.