Giga-tronics Incorporated (OTCMKTS:GIGA) Short Interest Update

Giga-tronics Incorporated (OTCMKTS:GIGA) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the July 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GIGA opened at $3.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Giga-tronics has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $5.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.50.

Giga-tronics (OTCMKTS:GIGA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. Giga-tronics had a negative net margin of 11.10% and a negative return on equity of 161.40%. The company had revenue of $2.73 million for the quarter.

Giga-tronics, Inc manufactures electronics equipment for use in both military test and airborne operational applications. It operates through the Microsource and the Giga-tronics segments. The Microsource segment designs and manufactures custom microwave products for military airborne, sea, and ground applications.

