GigCapital4 (NYSEMKT:GIG) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $9.82

GigCapital4, Inc. (NYSEMKT:GIG) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.82 and traded as low as $9.81. GigCapital4 shares last traded at $9.83, with a volume of 74,381 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.82.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new position in GigCapital4 during the second quarter worth about $9,544,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in GigCapital4 during the second quarter worth about $6,485,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in GigCapital4 during the second quarter worth about $5,664,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in GigCapital4 during the second quarter worth about $4,171,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in GigCapital4 during the second quarter worth about $3,940,000.

GigCapital4, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses or assets. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

