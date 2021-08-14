Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Acquired by Close Asset Management Ltd

Close Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 131.5% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. 74.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on GILD. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, April 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.85.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.16. The stock had a trading volume of 4,341,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,008,540. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $56.56 and a one year high of $71.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.51.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 55.94% and a net margin of 19.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 40.06%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

