GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Purchased by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,547,991 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 526,006 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.65% of GlaxoSmithKline worth $698,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 152.6% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 730 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 67.1% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 752 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 196.6% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GSK shares. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.97. 2,131,090 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,228,833. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.53. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a fifty-two week low of $33.26 and a fifty-two week high of $41.98. The stock has a market cap of $113.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.523 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.46%.

In other GlaxoSmithKline news, major shareholder Plc Glaxosmithkline sold 32,005,260 shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $392,064,435.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

See Also: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.