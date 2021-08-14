Gleason Group Inc. Boosts Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Gleason Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 146,839 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 20.9% of Gleason Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Gleason Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $57,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 21.8% during the second quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 8,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 39,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,606,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares during the period.

VOO traded up $0.81 on Friday, hitting $409.96. 2,223,563 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,913,372. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $397.65. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $295.04 and a twelve month high of $409.96.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

