Gleason Group Inc. Buys 5,468 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Gleason Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 142,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,468 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 2.8% of Gleason Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Gleason Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,388.9% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 672.1% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 125.9% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 237.6% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $51.39. 6,751,678 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,844,286. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.97. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $41.53 and a 1-year high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

