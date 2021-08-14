Gleason Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Gleason Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,108 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 8.2% of Gleason Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Gleason Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $22,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,567,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,315,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC now owns 15,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,417,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.8% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 137,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,714,000 after acquiring an additional 17,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $0.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $299.03. The stock had a trading volume of 518,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 848,875. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $289.15. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $214.85 and a 1 year high of $299.98.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Story: Upside/Downside

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.