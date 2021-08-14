Gleason Group Inc. Has $1.12 Million Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Gleason Group Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 27.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,793 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up 0.4% of Gleason Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Gleason Group Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 63,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,552,000 after purchasing an additional 21,138 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,493,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,385,000 after purchasing an additional 30,405 shares during the period. First National Trust Co boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 107,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,002,000 after purchasing an additional 6,004 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 315,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,902,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the period. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 240,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,447,000 after purchasing an additional 60,923 shares during the period. 51.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.35.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded down $0.58 on Friday, reaching $56.77. 19,930,548 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,147,875. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.25. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $31.11 and a twelve month high of $64.93. The firm has a market cap of $240.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $67.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.70) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.13%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

