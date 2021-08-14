Gleason Group Inc. Has $34.66 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Gleason Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 183,801 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Extended Market ETF accounts for approximately 12.6% of Gleason Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Gleason Group Inc. owned about 0.20% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $34,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, City Holding Co. bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VXF traded down $1.07 on Friday, hitting $186.96. The company had a trading volume of 186,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,129. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $186.51. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52 week low of $122.45 and a 52 week high of $190.71.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Read More: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.