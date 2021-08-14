Global Social Chain Trading Up 8.4% This Week (GSC)

Global Social Chain (CURRENCY:GSC) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 14th. One Global Social Chain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0079 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. Global Social Chain has a market capitalization of $4.56 million and $60,358.00 worth of Global Social Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Global Social Chain has traded up 8.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.02 or 0.00057257 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003099 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00015268 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $413.78 or 0.00876712 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.65 or 0.00100956 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.72 or 0.00043903 BTC.

About Global Social Chain

Global Social Chain (CRYPTO:GSC) is a coin. Its launch date was April 7th, 2018. Global Social Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 581,202,797 coins. The official message board for Global Social Chain is medium.com/@gsc_socialchain . Global Social Chain’s official website is www.gsc.social . Global Social Chain’s official Twitter account is @gsc_socialchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Global Social Chain is an Ethereum-based social network platform. The platform offers a list of services opened to third parties, such as e-commerce, social networking, games, etc. It also features a gift system, rewards system, copyrights system, etc. GSC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Global Social Chain ecosystem. “

