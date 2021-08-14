Global X DAX Germany ETF (NASDAQ:DAX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Global X DAX Germany ETF (NASDAQ:DAX) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decrease of 67.4% from the July 15th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

NASDAQ:DAX opened at $34.14 on Friday. Global X DAX Germany ETF has a 1 year low of $25.13 and a 1 year high of $35.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.89.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Global X DAX Germany ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Global X DAX Germany ETF (NASDAQ:DAX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $634,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 1.41% of Global X DAX Germany ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Global X DAX Germany ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X DAX Germany ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.