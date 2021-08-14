Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS) Short Interest Down 76.7% in July

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 76.7% from the July 15th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

EFAS opened at $16.14 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.18. Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $11.40 and a 52-week high of $16.81.

Get Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF alerts:

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. This is a boost from Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 6,375 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,561,000. Finally, 3EDGE Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF by 154.9% in the 1st quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 127,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 77,766 shares during the period.

Featured Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.