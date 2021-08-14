Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL) Shares Bought by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL) by 24.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,090 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,416 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Global X Silver Miners ETF worth $1,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Global X Silver Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $168,000. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,287,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 27.9% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC increased its stake in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 9,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 132.0% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 19,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 11,152 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SIL traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.20. The stock had a trading volume of 287,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,795. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.72. Global X Silver Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $38.38 and a twelve month high of $51.35.

