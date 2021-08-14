Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF (NASDAQ:EDOC) Short Interest Update

Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF (NASDAQ:EDOC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,700 shares, a growth of 213.3% from the July 15th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 240,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF by 253.4% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 5,400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,872,070 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $440,000. SageGuard Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $320,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF by 173.6% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 182,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after acquiring an additional 115,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $58,794,000.

Shares of EDOC stock opened at $18.12 on Friday. Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF has a 12-month low of $15.25 and a 12-month high of $23.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.65.

