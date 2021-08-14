GlobalBoost-Y Price Tops $0.0686 on Exchanges (BSTY)

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded down 4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can now be purchased for about $0.0686 or 0.00000146 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, GlobalBoost-Y has traded 67.7% higher against the dollar. GlobalBoost-Y has a total market cap of $1.23 million and $50,968.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GlobalBoost-Y alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,162.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,278.22 or 0.06950905 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $691.23 or 0.01465628 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $183.56 or 0.00389199 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.17 or 0.00142417 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $272.35 or 0.00577465 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.79 or 0.00351537 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006328 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.37 or 0.00308227 BTC.

About GlobalBoost-Y

BSTY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. The official website for GlobalBoost-Y is globalboost-y.com . The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost

According to CryptoCompare, “BSTY brings a completely new algorithm to the digital currency scene, and combines it with our real products, real company, and visible & accountable leadership. They aim to improve the acceptance of digital money, providing a safe & attractive investment using Yescrypt as POW – which is ASIC and FGPA resistant.. “

Buying and Selling GlobalBoost-Y

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GlobalBoost-Y should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GlobalBoost-Y using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GlobalBoost-Y Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GlobalBoost-Y and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.