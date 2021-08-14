GNCC Capital, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GNCP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

GNCC Capital, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GNCP) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,800 shares, a growth of 210.4% from the July 15th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,008,423,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS GNCP remained flat at $$0.00 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 226,022,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,578,938. GNCC Capital has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.00.

About GNCC Capital

GNCC Capital, Inc through its subsidiary, BioCann Pharma SAS., produces and sells cannabis CBD pharmaceutical grade oils. It sells its products through distribution channels in Colombia and throughout Latin America. The company is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

