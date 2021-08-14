GoByte Price Hits $0.0490 on Top Exchanges (GBX)

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded up 36.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. GoByte has a total market capitalization of $469,387.59 and approximately $58.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GoByte coin can currently be purchased for $0.0490 or 0.00000104 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, GoByte has traded 17.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get GoByte alerts:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000055 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000084 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded 28% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC.

GoByte Profile

GoByte (CRYPTO:GBX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 9,574,778 coins. GoByte’s official website is gobyte.network . The official message board for GoByte is community.gobyte.network . GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “GoByte (GBX) is a cryptocurrency based on Dash aimed at vendors to provide monetary services. GoByte features the masternode technology, which provides to the network near-instant and secure payments as well as anonymous transactions. The near-instant payments known as InstantSend technology, average at 1.3 seconds per transaction. The anonymous transactions known as PrivateSend technology, mix your funds through the masternodes network, making near-impossible to trace back the origin of the funds. “

Buying and Selling GoByte

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoByte should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GoByte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GoByte and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.