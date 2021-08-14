GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Stake Lessened by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut its stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 41.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 196,638 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 137,288 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.12% of GoDaddy worth $15,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 22.9% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 30,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after acquiring an additional 5,685 shares in the last quarter. Stadium Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in GoDaddy during the first quarter worth approximately $13,517,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in GoDaddy by 41.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 182,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,161,000 after buying an additional 53,748 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in GoDaddy by 5.4% during the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 884,709 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,671,000 after buying an additional 45,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in GoDaddy by 13.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 72,793 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,651,000 after buying an additional 8,888 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $77,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $677,852. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,980 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total transaction of $264,296.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,843,976.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,014 shares of company stock valued at $352,963. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

GDDY stock opened at $71.30 on Friday. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.66 and a 12-month high of $93.75. The stock has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.48.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.03). GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 277.41% and a net margin of 5.43%. The company had revenue of $931.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $920.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($4.06) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $110.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.92.

GoDaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

