Gold Poker Trading Up 60.3% Over Last 7 Days (GPKR)

Gold Poker (CURRENCY:GPKR) traded 11.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. In the last seven days, Gold Poker has traded 60.3% higher against the US dollar. One Gold Poker coin can now be purchased for $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. Gold Poker has a market capitalization of $22,356.84 and $1,785.00 worth of Gold Poker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002726 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.90 or 0.00048473 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.64 or 0.00134699 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.93 or 0.00154340 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003825 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,259.40 or 1.00020347 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $406.17 or 0.00859622 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Gold Poker

Gold Poker’s total supply is 6,061,849 coins and its circulating supply is 5,260,826 coins. Gold Poker’s official Twitter account is @GoldPokercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gold Poker’s official website is gold-poker.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Gold Poker is a decentralized open-source cryptocurrency focused on instant private transactions with near-zero transaction fees. The online poker industry is relatively young, and Gold Poker team’s focal point is to overwhelmingly witness an uptick in interactivity between cryptocurrency and the online poker industry. “

Buying and Selling Gold Poker

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gold Poker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gold Poker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gold Poker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

